Plans for newly imagined Chick-fil-A in Deerfield Beach move forward

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Chick-fil-A is one step closer to opening in Deerfield Beach as its proposed traffic plan is approved.

The new location would sit at a now vacant lot along U.S. 1 and Hillsboro Boulevard.

Representatives for the restaurant chain presented a new traffic plan, which they said would keep traffic flowing on busy U.S.1.

The location would be a new business model for the chain, which would have no indoor seating, a patio for 16 diners and three drive-thru lanes, instead of two.

In Sept. the company said it will be adding a dedicated drive-thru lane for mobile orders at more than 300 additional restaurants across the country, following a two-year trial run at several restaurants.

According to the company’s website, to place an order for pick up in the mobile order lane, select “Mobile Thru” as the pickup destination on the app then place the order. When they arrive at the restaurant, they follow signs to the Mobile Thru lane, use the app to scan a QR code in the dedicated lane, and then pull around to receive the order.

Chick-fil-A said more Mobile Thru lanes will be added to several locations across the country in 2024.