Humane Society of Broward County looking to find ‘furever’ homes for Jada, Nino

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

HSBC Vice President of Marketing Cherie Wachter introduced mother and son duo Jada, 9, and Nino, 7, to Local 10 viewers.

Wachter said that both dogs were given to the shelter by their previous owners who couldn’t take them after moving into another residence.

November is “Adopt a Senior Pet” month, and the HSBC is hoping to keep the pair together.

Wachter said that both Jada and Nino love to cuddle and sleep together. They are both potty trained, but their new owner or owners should invest in pee pads to be on the safe side.

Wachter spoke about two of the nearly 100 cats that the HSBC currently has at the shelter.

Pumpkin and Shiloh are both 10 years old and are looking for a forever home after they given up by their previous owner who also moved away.

They both love climbing, playing with cat scratching toys and climbing their height tree.

The HSBC also said they are accepting toy donations for the animals to play with at the shelter.

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

For more information on how to adopt any animal, make a donation, or how to schedule a dog/ cat meet, click here.