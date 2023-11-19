Police: Suspect charged in deadly northwest Miami-Dade shooting same man who stole firetruck in May

Aljenard Lekambrick was in the custody of the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office on Friday, records show.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The suspect arrested for a deadly double shooting that occurred Saturday in northwest Miami-Dade County has been linked to a string of other crimes.

That man, 32-year-old Lekambrick Hanna, is allegedly behind a number of bizarre incidents, including stealing a firetruck and leading police on a wild chase back in May.

Hanna’s family has told Local 10 News he is not mentally well. He has a criminal history that dates back to 2010 and now he is facing second degree murder charges.

On Sunday, Hanna appeared before a judge following his latest arrest.

Police said he’s who pulled the trigger on Saturday around noon near the intersection of Northwest 143rd Street and 16th Court.

Hanna allegedly walked towards the driver side door of a vehicle with two people inside, pointed a firearm at the driver window and opened fire.

During his hearing, the judge also mentioned Hanna is facing charges for stealing a City of Miami bus.

Additionally, Hanna is also behind a bizarre incident that occurred back in May when he allegedly stole a firetruck and led police on a tri-county chase that ended in Palm Beach County.

Local 10 News spoke to people at Hanna’s home after that incident.

“What I have to say is focus on mental health,” said a woman at his home. “I know he was under mental duress.”

Hanna is being held without bond on the second degree murder charge.

Another man who was initially detained following Saturday’s shooting has been released and will not face any charges, police said.

Authorities said Hanna returned to his home after the shooting and changed his clothes in an attempt to disguise his appearance.

The surviving shooting victim, who was shot in the head, remains in critical condition.