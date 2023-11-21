Police: Firefighters responding to arson fire find baby dead, mother fatally stabbed, 2 kids injured

Detectives were investigating a woman's murder and an arson that followed killing her baby and injuring her two children on Monday night in Daytona Beach.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Detectives are searching for a killer after the firefighters who responded to an arson fire found a mother and her one-month-old baby dead, and her two other children injured.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters on Tuesday morning that the firefighters who responded to the fire late Monday night found the baby dead in the crib and the woman dead nearby.

“She was stabbed multiple times,” Young said.

Young said the woman’s baby suffered a cardiac arrest and firefighters rescued her other two children, ages 4 and 5, who were in critical condition.

“This is a horrific incident,” Young said.

The fire was before midnight in a unit at the Countryside Apartments, at 1200 Beville Road.

Lt. Antwan Lewis, a spokesman for the Daytona Beach Fire Department, said the fire had two points of origin, which was indicative of arson. The State Fire Marshal was investigating.

