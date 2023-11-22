BSO arrests suspect accused of fatally shooting Tamarac car wash employee

TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives identified a suspect Wednesday who they accused of shooting and killing a car wash employee at a warehouse in Tamarac Tuesday afternoon.

BSO deputies said 911 dispatchers responded to a shooting call just before 2 p.m. at the Tamarac Commerce Center, located near the 6000 block of Nob Hill Road.

Upon their arrival, deputies said they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue paramedics transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Deputies quickly established a perimeter, where investigators located the shooter, whom detectives identified as 37-year-old Damion Dawkins, and took him into custody.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where employees of the business where the shooting took place left the area. Deputies appeared to focus their attention on a warehouse that was owned by Sonny’s Carwash Factory for much of the afternoon.

BSO’s homicide detectives responded to the shooting scene and are currently investigating the incident.

Sonny’s Carwash Factory released a statement on Wednesday, which you can read here:

“We are shocked and saddened by the shooting yesterday at our warehouse in Tamarac, which tragically took the life of one of our employees. Our hearts go out to the family of the victim. We are working closely with the Broward Sheriff’s Office and want to thank them for their brave actions.”

Detectives have not released any information on the victim after his family invoked Marcy’s Law.

As of Wednesday, Dawkins is being held without bond at the Broward Main Jail, where he faces one count of premeditated murder.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time.