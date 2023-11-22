Stray bullet kills Broward boy who didn’t get to celebrate his 10th birthday

Hours before Mike Saint Jean would turn 10 years old, a stray bullet came through the wall of his Lauderhill apartment, striking him in the neck.

The shooting was at 9:10 p.m., on Nov. 14, at the Riviera Hills Apartments, in the 5300 block of Northwest 19th Street.

Fire rescue personnel rushed Mike to the hospital and he died on Friday, four days after his Nov. 15 birthday, Lauderhill police said Wednesday. Detectives believe the gunshot came from a neighboring unit.

Sgt. Parys Thomas, a Lauderhill police spokesperson, said the investigation remained ongoing Wednesday and no charges had been filed. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

