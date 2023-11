(Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

1 person sent to hospital after accident on SB 826 on Thanksgiving morning

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital on Thursday after an accident on the SB 826 ramp near NW 103rd St.

The accident happened just after 6:30 a.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol officials were on the scene.

One person was air lifted to the hospital.

The ramp on NW 103 St. was closed as crews cleared the scene.