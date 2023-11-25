Humane Society of Broward County looking to find ‘furever’ homes for Milano, Ash

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

HSBC Vice President of Marketing Cherie Wachter introduced Milano to Local 10 viewers.

Wachter said Milano was given to the HSBC by another shelter after his brother and sister were previously adopted.

Milano is 7 months old, weighs 29 pounds and will be around 50 pounds when he is fully grown, according to Wachter.

She said Milano loves to play with other animals and his new family will have a lot of fun with him.

Wachter also spoke about some of the amazing deals that HSBC has going on during Black Friday Weekend.

Black Furrday adoption at HSBC. (WPLG)

She said that if you adopt a pet that is one year or older, the adoption fee is half price.

She also said there are some cuddle busters like Milano, whose adoption fee has been completely covered.

Wachter spoke about one of the nearly 100 cats that the HSBC currently has at the shelter.

She said Ash is super friendly, great with kids, and was given up for adoption after his previous owners had a baby.

Wachter said Ash is a laid-back, sweet cat and loves to be pet.

The HSBC also said they are accepting toy donations for the animals to play with at the shelter.

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

For more information on how to adopt any animal, make a donation, or how to schedule a dog/ cat meet, click here.