Miami Roller Rink to take over Super Wheels location in 2024

KENDALL, Fla. – A piece of Kendall history will have a new name for the new year. Super Wheels has been sold but the Miami Roller Rink will stay at the Crystal Plaza.

Super Wheels will stay open through Dec. 30 and when the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, 2024, it will reopen as the Miami Roller Rink.

Thomas Mitchell, the owner of Super Wheels, made the announcement during the “End of an Era” party with DJ Laz at the rink on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The business formerly known as Hot Wheels has entertained South Florida kids since 1977. The building that houses it was sold to a development company earlier this year, and there are plans to build condo buildings in the area.