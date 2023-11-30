New traffic pattern starting Friday for I-395, I-95, Dolphin Expressway in Miami

MIAMI – Drivers, take note. Starting Friday, there will be temporary changes on Interstate 395, Interstate 95 and the Dolphin Expressway in Miami to open newly constructed bridges, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The updated route is designed to enhance traffic flow and improve navigation for motorists.

On Friday morning, drivers on the Dolphin Expressway continuing onto eastbound I-395 will be diverted onto the new connector bridge to continue east.

Drivers heading to northbound I-95 will keep left and drivers heading to southbound I-95 or exiting at Northwest Eighth Street will merge to the right.

For those aiming to reach the MacArthur Causeway, drivers are advised to simply stay left onto the mainline I-395. If your destination is Northeast Second Avenue or Biscayne Boulevard, use exit 2B on the right.

Starting on Wednesday, the travel lane on both the southbound and northbound I-95 ramps to eastbound I-395 will be shifted slightly to the north.

“The work is part of the FDOT’s Design-Build Project that will reconstruct the I-395 corridor from the SR 836/I-395/I-95 (Midtown) Interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge, including the construction of a signature bridge over Northeast Second Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard; double-deck SR 836 from west of NW 17 Avenue to the Midtown Interchange and the replacement of the concrete pavement on I-95 from Northwest Eight Street to Northwest 29th Street,” FDOT officials said in a news release Thursday.

Officials said that once the traffic shift is completed, nightly and extended full closures of southbound I-95 and the ramp to eastbound I-395 will be implemented to allow the project contractor to remove the SR 836 bridge sections over the roadway.

Starting at 11 p.m. Friday until 11 a.m. Saturday, all southbound lanes on I-95 will be closed on the Dolphin Expressway.

To use a non-tolled detour route for southbound I-95:

• Exit at the SR 836 West Ramp, then exit at Northwest 14th Street

• Turn left at NW 12 Avenue, then turn left at Northwest 11th Street

• Turn right at NW 8 Street Road, then turn left at Northwest Eighth Street

• Turn right at NW 3 Court to access the I-95 south ramp after Northwest Second Street

To use a tolled detour route for southbound I-95:

• Exit at the SR 836 West Ramp, then exit at Northwest 12th Avenue

• Turn left at Northwest 12th Avenue to access the SR 836 east entrance ramp

• Continue east on SR 836 to access the I-95 south ramp

I-95 weekend closure

The FDOT also announced that all southbound lanes on I-95 will be closed at the Dolphin Expressway along with the southbound ramp to eastbound I-395 on Saturday until 11 a.m. Sunday.

Drivers continuing south on I-95 can use the detour noted above, and drivers heading east on I-395 can use the detour below.

Non-tolled detour route for eastbound I-395:

• Exit at the SR 836 West Ramp, then exit at Northwest 14th Street

• Turn left at Northwest 12th Avenue, then turn left at Northwest 11th Street

• Turn right at Northwest Eighth Street Road, then turn left at Northwest Eighth Street

• Continue east on Northwest Eighth Street, then turn left at Biscayne Boulevard to access the A1A North/Miami Beach ramp

Tolled detour route for eastbound I-395:

• Exit at the SR 836 West Ramp, then exit at Northwest 12th Avenue

• Turn left at Northwest 12th Avenue to access the SR 836 east entrance ramp

• Continue east on SR 836 to access eastbound I-395

From Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, the southbound I-95 ramp to eastbound SR 836 will be closed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Drivers can:

• Continue south on I-95, exit at the Northwest Eighth Street ramp (Exit 3B)

• Turn left on Northwest Eighth Street and continue east

• Turn left at Biscayne Boulevard to access the A1A North/Miami Beach Ramp

Click here to view a map of the detour.

For more information on the project, click here.

Related media: