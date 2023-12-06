Clean Plate: South Florida restaurants with zero violations from recent inspections

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Receiving zero violations on an unannounced food safety inspection isn’t easy, but there are several places that do it.

Local 10 News is highlighting them on the latest edition of Clean Plate.

Local 10′s Jeff Weinsier confused Papi of Papi’s New York Pizza in Fort Lauderdale when he showed up asking him about a recent food safety inspection.

Born in Italy, Papi began helping his father make pizza in Queens, New York. Then he got tired of shoveling snow.

His place down here is on the corner of Powerline Road and McNab Road in the Peachtree Plaza shopping center.

A specialty there is cleanliness.

Not only did he have zero violations on the latest inspection, but he also had zero violations on the inspection before that.

“I appreciate that,” Papi said. “I’m here for 30 years so, I’m doing the best (I can), I work about 14 hours a day. Sunday I’m closed and people complain, but I have to do my laundry and take care of my family right?”

Papi insisted on showing Weinsier his cleaning products. He’s been tossing dough and saucing it up for three decades there and claims clean is on the menu.

“It is important because it shows in your food,” he said.

Papi’s philosophy is don’t put anything off.

“My rule is, if something happens, I fix right away,” he said.

Moving across the county to Coral Springs, China Sea is located on West Sample Road just west of State Road 7 and has been family owned for 15 years.

Everyone who works there is related.

The manager is a man they call Zo. He was working with his cousins, sister and mother.

Like Papi, he too claims nothing can be put off if there is an issue.

Over at Weston Town Center is Naturissimo.

They claim to be the largest all-natural and healthy food chain in Ecuador.

All natural baked goods, with cheesy filled breads and yogurt based fruit drinks are on the menu there.

They have very strict cleaning standards.

Naturissimo actually has two South Florida locations, in Weston and in Doral, and as hard as it is to get zero violations at one place, both locations were recently perfect.

The Doral location is 3887 Northwest 107th Avenue and the owner told Local 10 News by phone that he spot checks both locations every week and is demanding, and his employees know it.