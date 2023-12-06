Driver arrested following crash that injured Miami Gardens cop, 2 others

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday following an early morning crash in Miami Gardens that injured a police officer on routine patrol in the area, along with two others.

The crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 167th Street.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, officers responded to the scene after the officer who was struck called for emergency help, saying he had been involved in a crash and was trapped inside his police-issued Ford Explorer.

Responding officers arrived to find the officer’s SUV and a black Dodge Charger further west from the police vehicle.

Police said the Charger ignited into flames as the driver, Luis Andrew James, of Miramar, and his two passengers were still inside the car.

According to the report, an officer pulled James from the car, along with the front and back seat passengers.

The officer noted a strong odor of alcohol on James’ breath, along with slurred speech, and noticed that James was “unsteady on his feet,” the report stated.

According to the report, detectives discovered that James had been driving west on Northwest 167th Street, approaching 27th Avenue when he ran a red light, causing the police officer to crash his SUV into the passenger side of the Charger.

The SUV came to a final rest on the embankment of the Palmetto Expressway.

The officer and the two passengers inside the Charger were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Police said the officer was expected to be OK, but the two others were listed in critical condition at last check.

Police said the trunk of the Charger opened during the crash, revealing five baggies containing a white crystal substance, another baggie containing a crystal substance, two bags containing a green leafy substance, one small bag containing a green leafy substance and drug paraphernalia.

According to the report, James refused to provide a sample of his blood and was taken into custody.

The drugs were impounded as evidence and lab results showed they tested positive for crack cocaine and marijuana, the report stated.

James was arrested on charges of trafficking crack cocaine, possession of cannabis with the intent to sell, driving under the influence, DUI causing serious bodily injury and DUI causing damage to a person or property.