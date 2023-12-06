Mother faces Miami-Dade judge after being charged in 4-year-old’s accidental shooting death

MIAMI – Wearing a suicide prevention vest, 24-year-old Krystal Banegas appeared in Miami-Dade court Wednesday afternoon after being arrested and charged with manslaughter and child neglect in the shooting death of her 4-year-old daughter.

Her boyfriend, 25-year-old Quavanta Ennels, is also now facing those charges as well. He was already charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the case.

According to police, Josalyn Taylor-Rolle was accidentally shot in the head by her 3-year-old brother on Nov. 5 at Ennels’ home in the 8100 block of Northwest 21st Avenue, located in the county’s unincorporated West Little River area.

Prosecutors said Jocelyn and several other children were left in a bedroom unsupervised with the loaded 9 mm pistol.

Investigators believe the victim’s younger brother grabbed the weapon from the top of a dresser and accidentally shot the little girl in the head.

An arrest warrant states that when police questioned the young mom, on more than one occasion, she appeared more concerned about whether she would be arrested than providing investigators clear information.

According to Ennels’ arrest warrant, the home the couple and the children lived in “was unkept, and cockroaches along with a rat were seen roaming the residence. In plain view, a small pink tray with marijuana residue was located within the living room floor. An additional tray with marijuana residue and pieces of brown tobacco leaf were also observed on the dining table beside food products, baby bottles.”

Banegas, held on an $80,000 bond, is scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday.