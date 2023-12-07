Rapper Kodak Black facing new charges after latest arrest in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. – Rapper Kodak Black is facing yet another criminal charge following an arrest in Plantation Thursday on charges of possession of cocaine and tampering with physical evidence, Broward County Sheriff’s Office jail records show.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, is scheduled to appear before a judge Thursday afternoon.

This is not the first encounter with the law for the rapper, who was most recently arrested in July 2022 in Fort Lauderdale.

During that incident, Kapri was initially arrested on July 16, 2022, on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription in addition to driving with an expired driver’s license and tags.

Kapri was also issued an arrest warrant on Feb. 26 after he failed to submit to random drug and alcohol testing on Feb. 3.

On Feb. 8, he did take a drug and alcohol test, which showed a positive result for Fentanyl, according to his arrest report.

In January 2020, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper received for falsifying documents used to purchase weapons. At that time, Kapri had served approximately half of his sentence.

A South Florida native, Kapri has been no stranger to dealing with legal issues, but he has also been an advocate for his hometown of Pompano Beach, often participating in charitable events to help those in need.