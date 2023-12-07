71º

Miami tower displays the world’s tallest electronic menorah during Hanukkah

Jews in South Florida celebrate Festival of Lights until Dec. 15

Jenise Fernandez, Anchor/Reporter

Alex Finnie, Anchor/Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

MIAMI – The Paramount Tower in Downtown Miami wished South Florida’s Jewish community a Happy Hanukkah with a display of lights aiming to be the world’s tallest electronic menorah.

The tradition of lighting candles on the menorah, a candelabra with eight branches, is the highlight of the eight-day Jewish festival.

The 60-story tower at Northeast First Avenue and Eighth Street will commemorate the holy festival of lights from Thursday night to Dec. 15.

The tallest menorah in the world is in New York City near the Plaza Hotel.

A few facts about the festival

  • The word Hanukkah comes from “Hinuch” in Hebrew, which means “to teach.”
  • Traditional dishes include potato pancakes known as “latkes,” doughnuts known as “sufganiyot,” and chocolate coins wrapped in gold foil known as “Hanukkah gelt.”
  • Children play a game with a four-sided top called a dreidel, or Hebrew “sevivon” or “sivivon.”
  • The dreidel was created as a way of defying the Greek-Syrian officials who outlawed Jewish studies.
  • The religious tradition started after a military victory by the Maccabee.

