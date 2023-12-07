Miami tower displays the world’s tallest electronic menorah during Hanukkah

MIAMI – The Paramount Tower in Downtown Miami wished South Florida’s Jewish community a Happy Hanukkah with a display of lights aiming to be the world’s tallest electronic menorah.

The tradition of lighting candles on the menorah, a candelabra with eight branches, is the highlight of the eight-day Jewish festival.

The 60-story tower at Northeast First Avenue and Eighth Street will commemorate the holy festival of lights from Thursday night to Dec. 15.

The tallest menorah in the world is in New York City near the Plaza Hotel.

A few facts about the festival