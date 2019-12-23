Clock mishap forces NASA to abort test flight to space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Boeing's crew capsule is back on Earth after an aborted flight to the International Space Station.

With a test dummy and no astronauts aboard, the Starliner landed in the New Mexico desert before dawn Sunday. Red, white and blue parachutes popped open and airbags also inflated around the capsule to ease the impact.

This first test flight was cut short and the space station docking canceled because of an improperly set clock on the capsule.

NASA says it hasn’t decided whether another test flight is needed before flying astronauts.