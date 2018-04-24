Commission begins probe into Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will lead the first meeting of the state commission that will begin to investigate the mistakes that led to the Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Tuesday.

Gov. Rick Scott, Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Senate President Joe Negron appointed the 16 members of the committee, which has broad powers to subpoena records and compel witnesses to testify.

Their first meeting will be held at the Broward College North Campus in Coconut Creek, and will include a briefing from the Broward County Sheriff's Office, time for public comments and an afternoon tour of the school's building where Nikolas Cruz killed 17 and wounded 17.

Three fathers of children killed are members of the commission: Meadow Pollack's father, Andrew Pollack, Alyana Petty's father, Ryan Petty, and Alex Schachter's father, Max Schachter.

The commission members who specialize on education are Brevard County Schools Superintendent Desmond Blackburn, Citrus County School Board member Douglas Dodd Martin and County School Board member Marsha Powers.

The members involved in policing are Okaloosa County Sheriff Larry Ashley, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Miami Shores Police Chief Kevin Lystad, Auburndale Police Chief Chris Nelson and Indian River County Undersheriff James Harpring.

The other members include Sen. Lauren Book, a Democrat from Plantation, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen, Pinellas-Pasco Chief Assistant State Attorney Bruce Bartlett and Centerstone Florida CEO Melissa Larkin-Skinner, a mental health counselor.

The commission has a Jan. 1 deadline to produce their first report.

