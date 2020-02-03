After Chiefs win Super Bowl, Trump congratulates wrong state

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – President Donald Trump commended the Kansas City Chiefs on their victory in Super Bowl LIV. Perhaps in all the excitement he forgot where the Chiefs play.

Shortly after Kansas City’s 31-20 comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium, Trump took to Twitter to congratulate the team, expressing his pride for “the Great State of Kansas.”

But the Chiefs play in Missouri. Not Kansas.

Within minutes after posting the tweet, it was deleted and replaced -- this time with the correct state.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!”

Former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill was quick to call out Trump on his erroneous tweet.

“It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot,” the Democrat wrote.

To be fair, there is a Kansas City just across the Missouri border in Kansas. But shouldn’t the commander-in-chief know better?