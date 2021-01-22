Coronavirus pandemic: Dr. Fauci is back; Biden starts to new strategy, DeSantis stops vaccine tourism

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden signed 10 executive orders on Thursday, his second day in the White House, as part of his mission to save lives during the pandemic.

Former President Donald Trump allowed each state to lead the effort, but Biden assured the American public that under his administration the federal government will be more proactive.

“To a nation waiting for action, let me be clear on this point: Help is on the way,” Biden said.

Biden’s campaign promise to rely on science was coming true. Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a news conference that it was “liberating” to be able to “let the science speak.” He also added he took “no pleasure” in correcting former President Donald Trump.

“That really was uncomfortable because they were not based in scientific fact,” Fauci said.

Biden’s orders include a face mask mandate at federal buildings and for travelers on airlines, cruise lines, and trains. He is requiring foreign fliers to provide evidence of a negative result on a coronavirus test before departure.

Biden also set up the Health Equity Task Force to help minorities who have been disproportionately affected during the pandemic and a COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board.

Biden is also using the Defense Production Act to work with the private sector to increase the supply of the COVID-19 vaccines and specialized syringes.

Biden also delegated setting up a network of vaccination centers to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a pharmacy distribution program to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

He also ordered his administration to come up with a safety plan for reopening schools and help early childhood education providers and issued an order to revise employers’ guidance on workplace safety for healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, in Florida, shortages of the vaccine continue. Gov. Ron DeSantis required COVID-19 vaccine recipients to show proof of residency to prevent vaccine tourism.

In South Florida, school superintendents in Miami-Dade and Broward counties said they are being proactive about making sure district employees, age 65 and older, have access to the vaccine.

Today’s Biden stories

Today’s Trump stories

Local 10 News’ Morejon and Torres contributed to this report from Miami.