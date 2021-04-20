Rep. Carlos Gimenez discusses GOP compromise on Biden’s infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON – In an effort to get bipartisan support on an infrastructure bill, President Joe Biden invited Rep. Carlos Gimenez to the Oval Office on Monday.

Gimenez said it was a productive meeting. Biden wants to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%. Gimenez said such an increase would hurt competitiveness on the world stage.

“I notice everybody is for infrastructure,” Biden said. “The question is who is going to pay for it.”

Gimenez said he supports users’ fees to finance the nation’s crumbling roads, railways, and bridges.

The White House reports that in Florida 408 bridges and more than 3,500 miles of highway are in poor condition.

“Infrastructure is needed and that’s why you are going to see bipartisan support,” Gimenez.

Biden’s plan also considers Florida’s drinking water infrastructure estimating it will require a $21.9 billion investment over two decades. It also includes $200 billion to address Florida’s affordable housing crisis.

Biden told Republicans to come back mid-May with a new proposal. Biden wants to see progress on the bill by Memorial Day and to have it on his desk to sign by this summer.

