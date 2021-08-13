Cloudy icon
Toddler found dead floating in house pool in Miami-Dade, police say

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Wilson Louis, Assignment Desk Editor

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A family was grieving after finding a dead 18-month-old girl floating in a pool on Thursday evening in Miami-Dade County.

According to Detective Lee Cowart, a spokesman for the department, officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a home near the intersection of Southwest 173rd Avenue and Southwest 160th Street

A woman and a man embraced each other in tears outside of the home, southwest of the Miami Executive Airport.

Fire Rescue personnel pronounced the girl dead. Cowart said the detectives were investigating the case, but there were no signs of foul play.

