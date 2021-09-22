Protesters in Miami demand asylum for Haitian migrants

A group gathered in Miami on Wednesday pleading for the United States government to hear the asylum claims of Haitian migrants at the border in Texas.

MIAMI – A large group has gathered in front of Miami’s immigration office Wednesday to protest the U.S. government’s mass deportation of Haitian migrants from a Texas border town.

They are demanding that the Biden administration hear the asylum claims of Haitian migrants trying to enter the country in Del Rio, Texas.

“They need to treat us like a people,” protester Marie Jacinthe said. “They treat you like a dog. ... It’s very, very bad the way they treat us.”

On Wednesday, many of the Haitian migrants were reportedly being released in the United States, undercutting the Biden administration’s public statements that the thousands in the camp faced immediate expulsion.

One U.S. official put the figure in the thousands.

Many of the migrants took long, dangerous treks to the border on what Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said was “false information that the border is open, or that temporary protected status is available.”

That misinformation was coming to many by way of smugglers who charged families large sums of money with the promise of delivering them from a country in political, social and economic crisis.

The White House has faced a bipartisan backlash for the handling of the border situation.

