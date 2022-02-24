75º
DeSantis kicks off Conservative Political Action Conference

Trump to deliver CPAC speech on Saturday in Orlando

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida, Orlando, Ron DeSantis
Gov. Ron DeSantis was the star speaker during the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday in Orlando, Fla.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked off the Conservative Political Action Conference with a 20-minute speech on Thursday in Orlando without mentioning Ukraine or Donald Trump. The former president will deliver his CPAC speech on Saturday evening.

DeSantis, who is campaigning for reelection, included two of his controversial phrases — “biomedical security state” and “Faucian dystopia” — as he vaunted his stance against mandates and lockdowns during the pandemic.

“Florida has defeated Faucism. Freedom has prevailed in the sunshine state,” DeSantis said about Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical advisor and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

DeSantis also criticized President Joe Biden in front of a cheering crowd at The Rosen Shingle Creek that included people who were wearing “DeSantisLand” T-shirts.

“He doesn’t like Florida and he doesn’t like me because we stand up to him,” DeSantis said about Biden.

The speeches on Friday include Sen. Marco Rubio at 9 a.m. and former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at 11 a.m. Sen. Rick Scott is set to speak at 1:50 p.m. on Saturday. Other speakers and panelists include Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck, and Sen. Ted Cruz.

The agenda’s events include The Moron in Chief, The Truth about January 6th: A conversation with Julie Kelly, Domestic Terrorists Unite: Lessons from Virginia Parents,” and “Silly Doctor! Sex Changes Aren’t for Kids.”

