Scott visits Miami-Dade to sell his ‘rescue America’ plan

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Sen. Rick Scott met with a group of businessmen, executives, and civic activists to present his 11-point plan “to rescue America” on Friday in Miami-Dade County.

The roundtable was at Beat Culture Brewery & Kitchen at the Days Inn by Wyndham Miami International Airport. The group also included Eric Diaz Padron, the vice mayor of West Miami.

“We have to have a plan. This country, I think is completely headed in the wrong direction,” said Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Scott kicked off his campaign on Tuesday with the 31-page memo with his plan about “what Americans must do to save this country.” He said everyone needs to pay some income tax “to have skin in the game” and the IRS needs a funding cut.

“We have hard-working Americans, they are paying income tax, and property tax, and sales tax ... and then we have other people, we have billionaires not paying income tax. We’ve got to have a system that’s fair,” Scott said.

Scott wants to finish the wall on the U.S. southern border and name it after former President Donald Trump. He wants the government to stop collecting data on ethnicity and race. He also wants to keep “woke ideological indoctrination” away from the military.

“Last year, the Democrats by themselves passed $1.9 trillion ... they kept paying people not to work. That’s not how you build an economy,” said Scott, a former governor of Florida.

Scott is scheduled to deliver a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday in Orlando.

