This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Rick Scott

Michael Putney
, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg
, Reporter

News
Local
Florida
Politics
This Week in South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week Senator Rick Scott did in Congress what he did as Governor of Florida; fight government spending.

Scott wants to end extended unemployment, and President Joe Biden’s jobs and infrastructure plan.

Scott joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss several topics, including the pipeline shutdown, President Biden’s executive order on cybersecurity and how the U.S. infrastructure could be so vulnerable.

Their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.

