This Week in South Florida: Joe Scott

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida’s new election law is signed, and the target of several lawsuits.

The way Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis staged the signing brought a new round of protest and controversy.

Florida’s 67 election supervisors opposed the election law changes from the get-go, calling them unnecessary and requiring them to re-do vote-by-mail requests.

But that, and some other controversial components, did not make it to the final version.

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott joined TWISF to discuss what did make it in, the politics and practical effects of what’s to come.

