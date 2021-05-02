This Week in South Florida: Jason Pizzo

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – School, science and serious controversy centered around a Miami academy that moved to ban employees who had received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centner Academy founder called the vaccine experimental.

She claims two employees suffered altered menstrual periods because of it.

The state Senator representing the Miami district is Democrat Jason Pizzo.

He tried, but failed, to make the school’s move illegal with an 11th hour amendment.

He joined This Week in South Florida to discuss.