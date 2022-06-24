WATCH: Protesters march through Wynwood in vocal opposition to SCOTUS landmark ruling

They chanted, they carried signs, and wanted to make their voices heard in opposing the landmark decision by SCOTUS in overturning Roe v. Wade.

MIAMI, Fla. – Hundreds of marchers took to the streets of Wynwood, mostly pro-choice advocates, on Friday. It began around 5 p.m. and more and more people joined along. In Fort Lauderdale at Esplanade Park, protesters carried signs “My Body, My Choice” and “Make Abortions Safe and Legal.”

They were vocal in their opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. in 1973.

One protester told Local 10′s Hatzel Vela: “We have a fundamental right to privacy in this country. This is a right that we’ve enjoyed for 50 years. It will cause death. It will take down women of color and women who do not have access to medical care, to begin with. It is dangerous and it is a deathly decision. And we in this country have a right to better treatment to full rights as women in this country and bodily autonomy. The Supreme Court has no right to do this to us. "

