Election 2022: Sen. Marco Rubio remains the favorite against Rep. Val Demings

Sen. Marco Rubio remains the favorite for reelection against Rep. Val Demings who released an ad to criticize him over his attendance.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Rep. Val Demings released a new advertisement on Wednesday attacking Sen. Marco Rubio over his attendance record.

The ad claims that for 27 years, she has shown up every day to put dangerous criminals away, never knowing if she would come home to her family.

“When I was chief, we reduced violent crime by 40%, but Marco, you’ve got one of the worst attendance records in the Senate. When Florida needs you, you just don’t show up.”

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., speaks with reporters about the Violent Incident Clearance and Technological Investigative Methods (VICTIM) Act, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Washington. Demings is among dozens of Black Democratic candidates are seeking office in heavily Republican states that former President Donald Trump won easily in 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

PolitiFact reported on Thursday that “since taking office in 2011, Rubio has missed 346, or 9.2%, of 3,744 roll call votes, according to GovTrack, a nonpartisan website that collects congressional data.” Demings claims he has “one of the worst attendance records in the Senate.”

PolitiFact determined that is mostly true. That doesn’t change that Rubio remains the favorite.

Demings has some name recognition. She served as an impeachment manager during the first trial against former President Donald Trump and she was the first woman to serve as a police chief in Orlando.

June 18 report

Rep. Val Demings, a former police chief in Orlando, is challenging Sen. Marco Rubio in the November elections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.