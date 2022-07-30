Florida Senate District 35 race: Barbara Sharief sues Lauren Book

MIAMI – Former Broward Commissioner Barbara Sharief filed a lawsuit against her Florida Senate District 35 opponent on Friday in Broward County.

Sharief accused Florida Sen. Lauren Book, the minority leader, of running ads centered on defamatory and libelists statements.

Sharief wants Book’s political action committee to pay $1 million in damages for running ads with “blatant lies.”

According to the lawsuit, a campaign ad alleged Sharief had “betrayed Medicaid.” Years ago, Sharief settled a case with The State Agency for Health Care Administration after overbilling accusations.

Florida Sen. Lauren Book stands for the Pledge of Allegiance during a legislative session, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Earlier this week, “Book’s campaign released a statement to Local 10 News accusing Sharief of engaging in “shameful, distorted personal attacks.”

The primary election is on Aug. 23. Registered Republicans and independents will be able to vote since Republicans don’t have a candidate.

For voter assistance, call The Florida Division of Elections at 1-866-308-6739.

Read the lawsuit

Local 10 News Reporter Ian Margol contributed to this report.