New security concerns raised after search at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security put out a joint intelligence bulletin warning of an increase in threats and acts of violence, including armed encounters against law enforcement.

WASHINGTON – There are new security concerns one week after the FBI search the Mar-a-Lago estate of former President Donald Trump.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who was among the Republican lawmakers defending Trump, tweeted: “Anyone threatening violence over the Mar-A-Lago raid should be arrested.”

Anyone threatening violence over the Mar-A- Lago raid should be arrested



But where was the outrage & condemnation from the left & many in the media when the threats were against Supreme Court justices over the abortion ruling? — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 12, 2022

It comes after agents removed more than 20 boxes from Trump’s Florida estate, including 11 sets of classified documents.

Those top secret materials are the focus of investigators, tracking down who has seen or handled them. Investigators even searched for fingerprints.

As agents question former Trump administration officials to find out if any of the information was compromised.

ABC News reports that in Junie, a Trump attorney signed a statement telling federal prosecutors that all classified documents at this Florida home had been turned over. Trump claims he declassified the records, but stopped short of providing evidence of that action.

In Georgia, a Federal judge in Atlanta denied Senator Lindsey Graham’s motion to squash a subpoena, ruling he must testify before a grand jury investigating then President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

It is the same scenario for Rudy Giuliani. Prosecutors in Atlanta on Monday told Giuliani’s lawyers he is considered a “target” into a criminal investigation into illegal attempts by Trump and others interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia.