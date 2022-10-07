DeSantis says Hurricane Ian recovery is moving forward

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered his update on Hurricane Ian’s aftermath on Friday afternoon at the oceanfront Frank Rendon Park in Daytona Beach.

Volusia County is dealing with the repercussions of the St. John’s River flooding, which has damaged businesses and homes.

DeSantis said four schools in Lee County are likely going to be total losses. He also praised the National Guard, and emergency responders and volunteers from all over the country.

“I had firefighters from Oregon in Hardee County,” DeSantis said.

According to the Florida Medical Examiners Commission, there were 92 storm-related deaths in Florida. Officials estimate the death toll is at least 123, including 58 in Lee County.

DeSantis said the recovery on the west coast will take years.

