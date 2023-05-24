How to join Twitter Spaces event with DeSantis, Musk

(Gregory Bull, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – Instead of the traditional campaign kickoff rally, Gov. Ron DeSantis is officially launching his 2024 presidential campaign with an audio-only event on Twitter after his Federal Election Commission filing.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who bought the social media platform after success with SpaceX and Tesla, will be hosting the virtual event at 6 p.m., on Wednesday.

Musk told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that he was interested in promoting the platform as a “town square.” Twitter defines Spaces, the platform used for the event, as “a way to have live audio conversations.”

Anyone online on a computer, tablet, or phone can listen in without having to log into a Twitter account, but only Twitter users can start a Twitter Space to manage speaker permissions.

Here is how to join:

Visit Twitter.com

Click on the 6 p.m. event once it starts

Spaces with @RonDeSantis in ~2 hours! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2023

Twitter Spaces will have a shareable link

The app is available for both Apple and Android devices but it is not necessary.