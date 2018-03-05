Dogs stolen from Wilton Manors home

WILTON MANORS, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help in locating two dogs that were stolen from a Wilton Manors home Monday morning.

A beige labrador and gray/white pitbull were taken from a home in the 500 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard at around 11:00 a.m.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the dogs, you are urged to call 954-390-2150 or 954-764-4357.

Help us locate these dogs and reunite them with their owners. Today shortly after 11 am 2 dogs (beige Lab & gray/wht Pitbull) were stolen from the 500 blk of W Oakland Park Blvd. Please call 954-390-2150 or 954-764-HELP (4357) w/information. pic.twitter.com/wreDQ35lpx — Wilton Manors PD (@WMPD411) March 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.