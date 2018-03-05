Pets

Dogs stolen from Wilton Manors home

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer
Headline Goes Here

WILTON MANORS, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help in locating two dogs that were stolen from a Wilton Manors home Monday morning.

A beige labrador and gray/white pitbull were taken from a home in the 500 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard at around 11:00 a.m.

More Pets Headlines

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the dogs, you are urged to call 954-390-2150 or 954-764-4357.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.