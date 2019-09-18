Here is how to help Bahamian animal shelter dealing with aftermath of Hurricane Dorian

Briland Animal Rescue needs help to deal with Hurricane Dorian's aftermath in the Bahamas.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The efforts to rescue the many dogs and cats abandoned in the devastated areas of northwest Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian continue and there is a need for help.

Gold Aviation Services, a private luxury jet charter in Fort Lauderdale, has been donating the delivery of supplies to Grand Bahama and Abaco.

On Wednesday, a Gold Aviation Services charter flight delivered supplies to North Eleuthera's Harbour Island, where Briland Animal Rescue, a non-profit shelter, has been overwhelmed.

"We got a call last week to support this animal shelter," said Leonard Goldberg, the president of Gold Aviation Services. "They have been basically overrun by the amount of strays and cats and animals being found over in the Abacos and Grand Bahama."

Goldberg said Briland Animal Rescue needs help to continue their mission. After delivering the supplies, the charter flight is also bringing the animals to South Florida.

The animal shelter needs crates, carriers, leashes, collars, bowls, dog/cat food, poop bags, first-aid kits, any type of pet medications, pee pads, cat litter, beds, blankets, towels and sheets.

There are three drop off locations: 1835 Purdy Ave. in Miami Beach, 350 NE First Ave., Suite 105, in Miami's Midtown and 2920 NE 207 St., Suite 105 in Aventura.

HOW TO HELP

For more information about how to contribute to the mission, visit the organization's site or make a donation on Briland Animal Rescue's PayPal account.

