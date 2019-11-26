CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Whatever happened to Tate Martell?

Once one of the nation's top high school quarterbacks, Martell has been a non-factor for the Miami Hurricanes this season after transferring from Ohio State.

Don't expect that to change as the Hurricanes (6-5, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) conclude the regular season Saturday at Duke (4-7, 2-5).

Head coach Manny Diaz said Monday that Tate has taken another leave of absence from the team.

"Tate came to me midweek last week," Diaz told reporters. "He felt like he needed another personal leave. We decided together that it would probably be better just to take this one [FIU game] and the Duke game and sit out, instead of being in and out, in and out, in and out."

Many believed Martell would be the starting quarterback for Miami after transferring from Ohio State earlier this year. Instead, the redshirt sophomore was beaten out by redshirt freshman Jarren Williams and redshirt sophomore N'Kosi Perry for the backup role.

Despite spending time at receiver, Martell has appeared in just two games. He has yet to throw a pass or make a catch for the Hurricanes.

"He also reiterated that Miami is where he wants to be," Diaz said. "He doesn't want to leave. He has got to resolve these issues and we support him in that."

This is Martell’s second leave of absence. He previously missed the Pittsburgh game.