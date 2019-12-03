Dolphins place Ballage on IR
Fins sign Zach Zenner off waives from Arizona
Kalen Ballage’s opportunity as the Miami Dolphins starting running back is over, at least for this season.
The Dolphins placed Ballage on Injured Reserve on Tuesday.
Ballage was given a greater chance after Miami traded Kenyan Drake to Arizona.
This season, Ballage had six starts. He rushed 74 times for 135 yards, and 3 touchdowns.
Miami claimed Zach Zenner off waivers from Arizona.
The Dolphins will travel to the New York Jets on Sunday.
