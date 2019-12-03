65ºF

Dolphins place Ballage on IR

Fins sign Zach Zenner off waives from Arizona

Kalen Ballage #27 of the Miami Dolphins is tackled by Myles Jack #44 and Telvin Smith #50 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. (Getty Images)

Kalen Ballage’s opportunity as the Miami Dolphins starting running back is over, at least for this season.

The Dolphins placed Ballage on Injured Reserve on Tuesday.

Ballage was given a greater chance after Miami traded Kenyan Drake to Arizona.

This season, Ballage had six starts. He rushed 74 times for 135 yards, and 3 touchdowns.

Miami claimed Zach Zenner off waivers from Arizona.

The Dolphins will travel to the New York Jets on Sunday.

