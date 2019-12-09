Broward Sheriff’s Office handles school threats in Real Time Crime Center

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three school threats in a short amount of time have many students and parents in South Florida on edge.

When threats are made in Broward County, they are handled in the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) located inside Broward Sheriff's Office headquarters.

The Real Time Crime Center is a 24-hour, seven day a week, nonstop operation that tackles threats as they come in.

"We've investigated hundreds of cases up here and made numerous arrests," said Lt. Greg Molamphy with BSO's Threat Assessment Unit.

Among the latest arrests, a 12-year-old girl from Falcon Cove Middle School accused of posting two threats on Snapchat last Friday.

Both threats made the rounds on social media. One of them was a hit list, targeting classmates, police said.

Monday morning, students at nearby Cypress Bay High School were put on lockdown after the campus received a threat by email, warning of a shooting.

Deputies were called to the same school last week for a threat, and to a different school in Lauderdale Lakes, where students were evacuated.

"The consequences of making threats are very serious," said Molamphy.

Each threat is filtered through a Threat Assessment Unit that uses countless manpower hours by BSO detectives, as well as the FBI, which almost always leads to criminal charges against the child or adult responsible, regardless of whether the individual was serious or not.

"We assume that every threat is real, because the one threat we don't take for real could be something bad," Molamphy said.

The RTCC has access to more than 10,000 cameras set up within the Broward School’s system that provides a live feed.