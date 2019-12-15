LSU quarterback Joe Burrow wins Heisman Trophy

Joe Burrow may have been a relative unknown entering this season, but he’ll forever be known as college football’s best player for 2019.

Burrow was named this year’s winner of the Heisman Trophy in New York on Saturday, beating out Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

He’s the first LSU player to win the award since 1959, ESPN reported.

Burrow completed 77.9 percent of his passes (342-of-439) for 4,715 yards, 48 touchdowns and six interceptions to help lead LSU to the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

LSU will face Oklahoma in one national semifinal on Dec. 28 in Atlanta.