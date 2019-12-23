Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 9 - Dec. 23, 2019

SUNRISE, Fla. – After going through half the Florida Panthers roster during Episode 8 of Chirping the Cats, host David Dwork and his guest, Local 10′s Ian Margol, examine the rest of the Cats, including the goaltenders, in Episode 9.

0:45 – Vincent Trocheck

8:50 – Mackenzie Weegar

15:03 – Noel Acciari

20:55 – Chris Driedger

28:50 – Denis Malgin

32:20 – Henrik Borgstrom/Owen Tippett sidebar

36:00 – Evgenii Dadonov

39:25 – Mike Hoffman

46:45 – Sergei Bobrovsky

59:00 – Frank Vatrano