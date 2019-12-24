Meyers Leonard, wife Elle reach out to families at Miami Cancer Institute

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Heat big man Meyers Leonard is showing that he has a big heart.

After recording a double-double against the Jazz on Monday night, Leonard was asked about his holiday plans.

Leonard said that he and his wife Elle stopped giving gifts three years ago.

Instead, they focus on spending time with the people that they care about most.

Also, Leonard said that he and his wife adopted five families from the Miami Cancer Institute.

“To see the pure joy on those families’ faces is what fills our hearts,” Leonard said.

The Heat have the best home record in the NBA at 13-1.

Miami hosts Indiana on Friday.