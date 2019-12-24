Miami Sports Pod - How real are the Heat?
MIAMI – It's clear that the Miami Heat have one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, but just how good are they?
1:00 Goran Dragic returns
2:04 Dragic being out put heavy minutes on Jimmy Butler
6:00 Jimmy missed Goran so much he went to practice on his off-day to watch him
8:00 Justise Winslow draws strong reaction from fans on both sides
11:15 Justise improves the Heat’s defensive metrics
16:20 Kendrick Nunn was the plan throughout training camp
18:00 The Heat have proven themselves against good competition
21:30 The concern is spending too much energy before the playoffs
22:00 What about Jruh Holiday?
