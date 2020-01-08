78ºF

Derrick Jones Jr. hopes to join slam dunk competition

High-flying forward hopes to join contest

David Lang, Executive Producer

Toronto Raptors forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson shoots as Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr., guard Goran Dragic and forward Meyers Leonard defend during the second half, Jan. 2, 2020, in Miami. The Heat won 84-76.
MIAMI – The man they call ‘Airplane Mode’ hopes to take flight during All-Star Weekend.

The Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr. has expressed interest in participating in the Slam Dunk Contest.

Jones is known around the league as one of the most impressive in-game dunkers.

In 2017, Jones Jr. participated in the contest as a member of the Phoenix Suns.

“I would love going back if they invite me. I told everybody that I would not say no" Jones said after practice on Tuesday. “But, I’m going by my word. If my teammates make it to All-Star Weekend, then I’m definitely going.”

The Heat have a few potential All-Stars.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are contenders to play in the All-Star game in Chicago.

Rookies Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn could participate in the Rookie game.

Also, sharpshooter Duncan Robinson may find himself in the Three-Point Contest.

