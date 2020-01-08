Derrick Jones Jr. hopes to join slam dunk competition
High-flying forward hopes to join contest
MIAMI – The man they call ‘Airplane Mode’ hopes to take flight during All-Star Weekend.
The Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr. has expressed interest in participating in the Slam Dunk Contest.
Jones is known around the league as one of the most impressive in-game dunkers.
In 2017, Jones Jr. participated in the contest as a member of the Phoenix Suns.
“I would love going back if they invite me. I told everybody that I would not say no" Jones said after practice on Tuesday. “But, I’m going by my word. If my teammates make it to All-Star Weekend, then I’m definitely going.”
The Heat have a few potential All-Stars.
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are contenders to play in the All-Star game in Chicago.
Rookies Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn could participate in the Rookie game.
Also, sharpshooter Duncan Robinson may find himself in the Three-Point Contest.
