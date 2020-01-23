Hurricanes QB Jarren Williams enters transfer portal, report claims

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Just days after it was announced D’Eriq King would transfer to Miami to become next year’s starting quarterback, last year’s starting quarterback is reportedly looking to leave.

Jarren Williams has entered the transfer portal and will leave the University of Miami, according to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde.

After going 4-6 as a starter last season as a freshman, Williams had reportedly planned to stay through spring practice. However, King’s arrival seemingly changed those plans and Williams will now look to play with another program.

Williams threw for 2,187 yards and 19 touchdowns last season, but also tossed seven interceptions.