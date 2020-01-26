63ºF

Kobe Bryant dies in California helicopter crash

9 people confirmed to have died in the crash

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

CALABASAS, Calif. – Former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California, Local 10 News has confirmed.

Authorities confirmed that nine people were on board when the helicopter went down near Calabasas this morning, including a pilot. There were no survivors.

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter was also on board, Local 10 News has learned.

Bryant’s wife Vanessa was reportedly not on the helicopter, according to TMZ.

Authorities said the Los Angeles County Fire Department received 911 call of a potential helicopter down shortly before 10 a.m. local time.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a brush fire that was a result of the crash.

Firefighters indicated the brush fire and debris field from the crash was approximately a quarter mile in size.

Authorities are waiting for official confirmation from the coroner before identifying any of the victims.

Bryant was 41 years old.

He played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers and finished his career as one of the best to ever play the game.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston, (Associated Press)

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he was drafted into the NBA straight out of high school at the age of 17.

He retired in 2016 a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP and the all-time leading scorer in Lakers franchise history.

Bryant was selected to an NBA record 18 consecutive NBA All-Star Games. He also won two gold medals while representing the USA in the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics.

As the news broke, members of the NBA family, and many others, began to show their shock and anguish.

