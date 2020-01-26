Kobe Bryant dies in California helicopter crash

CALABASAS, Calif. – Former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California, Local 10 News has confirmed.

Authorities confirmed that nine people were on board when the helicopter went down near Calabasas this morning, including a pilot. There were no survivors.

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter was also on board, Local 10 News has learned.

Bryant’s wife Vanessa was reportedly not on the helicopter, according to TMZ.

Authorities said the Los Angeles County Fire Department received 911 call of a potential helicopter down shortly before 10 a.m. local time.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a brush fire that was a result of the crash.

Firefighters indicated the brush fire and debris field from the crash was approximately a quarter mile in size.

Authorities are waiting for official confirmation from the coroner before identifying any of the victims.

Bryant was 41 years old.

He played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers and finished his career as one of the best to ever play the game.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston, (Associated Press)

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he was drafted into the NBA straight out of high school at the age of 17.

He retired in 2016 a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP and the all-time leading scorer in Lakers franchise history.

Bryant was selected to an NBA record 18 consecutive NBA All-Star Games. He also won two gold medals while representing the USA in the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics.

As the news broke, members of the NBA family, and many others, began to show their shock and anguish.

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

🙏 for Kobe — Micky Arison (@MickyArison) January 26, 2020

Quit playing — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) January 26, 2020

Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Not 8 😞😞🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) January 26, 2020

can’t be true ... just can’t be — Justise Winslow (@IAmJustise) January 26, 2020

Wow. 🙏🏼💔😢 Life is fragile. RIP Kobe. — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) January 26, 2020