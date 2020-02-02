All in the family: Nick Bosa joins brother as NFL’s defensive rookie

MIAMI – San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year.

The St. Thomas Aquinas High School product received the honor during Saturday’s awards ceremony in Miami on the eve of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium, where his team will face the Kansas City Chiefs.

His brother, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, won the award in 2016. They become the first brothers in NFL history to earn the distinction.

Nick Bosa compiled nine regular-season sacks, 47 tackles and an interception. He tacked on three more sacks in the playoffs.

His father, John Bosa, was a first-round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins in 1987.