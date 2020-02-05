Miami Heat will be well represented during NBA All-Star Weekend

MIAMI – A trio of Miami Heat players will be showing off their skills on one of the league's biggest stages.

Bam Adebayo, Derrick Jones Jr. and Duncan Robinson will participate in the NBA's All-Star Saturday.

Adebayo will be in the Skills Challenge, which tests several areas of a player's talent, such as passing, shooting and dribbling, with a few fun twists.

Bam Adebayo never got a chance to meet Kobe Bryant. He was hoping it would come at this year's All-Star Game. (AP IMAGES)

Robinson will participate in the 3-point shooting contest, which this year adds a new, longer shot and more time on the clock per round.

Jones Jr. will show his stuff during the biggest event of the night, the slam dunk contest.

Additionally, Heat rookies Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro will be playing in the Rising Stars game, which is on Friday, Feb. 14.

NBA All-Star Saturday is coming up on Feb. 15, with the annual All-Star Game being, featuring Heat All-Stars Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, the following night.