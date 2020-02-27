Heat blow late lead to Minnesota, lose 129-126

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are officially in a slump.

The Heat lost for the fourth time in five games on Wednesday night.

Miami lost to Minnesota 129-126.

The Timberwolves entered the game having lost 18 of their last 19 games.

The Heat were bolstered by the return of Jimmy Butler, who had missed two straight games due to personal reasons.

Miami built a 12-point lead with under four minutes left.

Minnesota’s Jordan McLaughlin hit the go-ahead basket for the Timberwolves.

Butler had a chance to give the Heat a win at the basket, but was blocked by three defenders.

Miami hosts Dallas on Friday night.