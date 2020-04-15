Dwyane Wade joins All-In Challenge to help feed those in need during coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI – Dwyane Wade is joining countless celebrities and athletes taking part in the All-In Challenge.

Wade joins Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Ellen DeGeneres, Magic Johnson and so many others who are donating items and amazing experiences in order to feed those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The All-In Challenge, which is operated by the All-In Challenge Foundation, benefits Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America's Food Fund.

The challenge, which offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences and items to fans, was the idea of Fanatics founder Michael Rubin.

Wade, who has become extremely passionate about wine and owns his own wine making company, is offering a chance to join him during harvest time, which comes during October, in Napa Valley, and experience the entire process of creating wine, as well as hanging out, drinking the wine and enjoying a meal with the future Hall of Famer.

