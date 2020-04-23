81ºF

Sports

NFL Draft: Local 10 Sports’ Will Manso and Clay Ferraro preview Miami Dolphins 1st round picks

Will Manso, Sports Director

Clay Ferraro, Reporter

MIAMIWith the 5th pick in the 2020 NFL draft the Miami Dolphins select...

Those are the words that fans in Miami have been waiting to hear since the Dolphins closed out another disappointing season without a playoff appearance.

The draft will look and feel extremely differing this year, with a virtual setup for teams to make the picks, and networks with cameras in hundreds of homes to cover the action, but the same old question remains for the Dolphins; can they find their franchise quarterback?

Local 10 Sports’ Will Manso and Clay Ferraro break down what they think should, and will, happen during tonight’s first round. Miami enters the draft with picks No. 5, 18 and 26 overall.

Let’s just say the Local 10 Sports Department believes one particular quarterback should be a big part of the Dolphins night.

Spoiler alert: Tua Tagovailoa.

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) looks to throw during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. For the first time in college football history, there will be two games matching teams of at least 8-0 on the same day, according to ESPN Facts and Info. In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, LSU and the Crimson Tide will play the first regular-season game matching AP Nos. 1 and 2 since 2011 _ when No. 1 LSU beat No. 2 Alabama 9-6 in overtime. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File) (Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

