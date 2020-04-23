NFL Draft: Local 10 Sports’ Will Manso and Clay Ferraro preview Miami Dolphins 1st round picks

MIAMI – With the 5th pick in the 2020 NFL draft the Miami Dolphins select...

Those are the words that fans in Miami have been waiting to hear since the Dolphins closed out another disappointing season without a playoff appearance.

The draft will look and feel extremely differing this year, with a virtual setup for teams to make the picks, and networks with cameras in hundreds of homes to cover the action, but the same old question remains for the Dolphins; can they find their franchise quarterback?

Local 10 Sports’ Will Manso and Clay Ferraro break down what they think should, and will, happen during tonight’s first round. Miami enters the draft with picks No. 5, 18 and 26 overall.

Let’s just say the Local 10 Sports Department believes one particular quarterback should be a big part of the Dolphins night.

Spoiler alert: Tua Tagovailoa.